January 24, 2018 / 11:22 AM / 更新于 19 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 24

2 分钟阅读

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Aurora Cannabis Inc is closing in on a deal to buy CanniMed Therapeutics Inc for more than $1 billion, the largest acquisition to date in Canada's marijuana industry. tgam.ca/2Bp80kO

** Corporate documents show the China's authoritarian Communist Party has an ownership stake in little-known Shanghai Energy Corp, giving China's powerful political apparatus a growing financial interest in a key Canadian industrial sector. tgam.ca/2n6cGYn

NATIONAL POST

** Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook took in a demonstration of Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify Inc's augmented reality capabilities during a visit to Toronto, while touting his company's investment in the emerging technology. bit.ly/2BpQtZZ

** Some representatives of the Canadian auto industry slammed Canada's decision to sign a revised Trans-Pacific Partnership, calling the deal harmful to the auto sector and warning that it undermines Canada's position in NAFTA negotiations. bit.ly/2n6suuk

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

