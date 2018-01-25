PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown has resigned under pressure from his caucus just hours after allegations emerged that he had inappropriate sexual relations with teenage girls. tgam.ca/2BtcC9t

** Toronto police confirmed that its sex-crimes unit was investigating historic allegations of sexual assault in the national force RCMP. News of the Ontario investigation comes as police in Halifax are looking into allegations against a doctor who worked for the RCMP in Nova Scotia. tgam.ca/2BruSjN

** Aurora Cannabis Inc said it was buying CanniMed Therapeutics Inc for C$1.2 billion ($974.8 million) ending a two-month takeover battle. Under the terms, Aurora will pay a mix of stock and cash. tgam.ca/2Bsg4RT

NATIONAL POST

** While representatives of the Canadian auto industry were quick to criticize the government's decision to sign a revised Trans-Pacific Partnership on Tuesday, CEO of Linamar Corp has come out in support of the trade deal which she said "simply creates more opportunities for growth." bit.ly/2Bs2EFi