PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 1

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A labour arbitrator has overturned the firing of a Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd conductor involved in the collision of two trains in midtown Toronto in 2016, saying the man's culpability was mitigated by the company's failure to provide adequate experience. tgam.ca/2BJdcQD

** Statistics Canada reported that the country's November real gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent month over month, the biggest one-month rise since May. tgam.ca/2BIG3ER

NATIONAL POST

** Boeing Co's chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said the company is continuing discussions about a potential tie-up with Embraer SA, a deal some analysts say is more likely after a top U.S. trade body unexpectedly voted against the American aerospace company last week. bit.ly/2BIXm8w

** Aleksandr Abramov, non-executive chairman of Evraz Plc and Aleksandr Frolov, its CEO, are among people named in a list of wealthy Russians close to the Kremlin published by the United States. bit.ly/2BHmhtb (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)