PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb 6

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A trio of veteran executives at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board announced plans to depart on Monday as the $328-billion fund manager moves new managers into key roles. In a process that CPPIB chief executive Mark Machin described as a "planned renewal of senior management," chief operations officer Nick Zelenczuk, global head of public market investments Eric Wetlaufer, and former global head of real assets Graeme Eadie said they will leave the government-sponsored fund that manages most Canadians' retirement savings over the next few months. (tgam.ca/2nKnj3N)

** Canadian officials worked with their Turkish counterparts to secure the safe passage of two Canadian citizens across the Syrian border after a botched attempt to reverse an alleged child abduction. (tgam.ca/2sb4r2e)

** Helena Foulkes, president of CVS Pharmacy, the drugstore division of CVS Health Corp, will take the chief executive position at struggling Hudson's Bay Co, which has been rocked by a fast-changing retail sector in the shift to online shopping. (tgam.ca/2BcruN6)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian athleisure wear maker Lululemon Athletica shocked the industry late Monday when it announced Chief Executive Laurent Potdevin had resigned for breaching the retailer's code of conduct. (bit.ly/2EIE1HV)

** Critics of the pending acquisition of Aecon Group Inc by a massive Chinese state-owned enterprise are urging the government to look past short-term interests of Canadian investors and consider the broader implications of Chinese capital inflows into sensitive assets. (bit.ly/2EJl08e) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)