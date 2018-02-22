FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 1:15 PM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 22

2 分钟阅读

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Pharmaceutical companies will have to reveal in detail the payments they make to patient-advocacy groups and professional medical societies in Ontario as part of the province's efforts to pull back the curtain on money in medicine. (tgam.ca/2GDBLBr)

** Hydro One Ltd, Ontario's newly privatized power utility, is showing its commitment to future expansion by hiring Pat Meneley, a veteran investment banker as its chief corporate development officer. (tgam.ca/2HBWYgr)

** Toronto-Dominion Bank's online and mobile banking platforms in the United States are experiencing technical difficulties after a recent upgrade, prompting customers to complain on social media. (tgam.ca/2CBVQpu)

NATIONAL POST

** Ontario Court of Appeal Judge David Doherty Wednesday dismissed Catalyst Capital Group's high-profile claim of wrongdoing by its rival West Face Capital. (bit.ly/2Gx819l) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

