PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 26

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Boeing Co is pressing ahead with its trade battle against Bombardier Inc, saying the Canadian plane maker's new partnership with Europe's Airbus SE won't allow it to escape U.S. import duties on its C Series airliner. tgam.ca/2ySVQTx

** Brookfield Properties Corp has put a key piece of Toronto's financial district on the auction block and is seeking as much as C$1 billion ($781.56 million) for a 50 percent stake in the Bay Adelaide Centre, according to people familiar with the matter, as the company retools its portfolio amid a multi-year boom in commercial real estate. tgam.ca/2yTBwl1

** Canada's crude production will continue to grow even if governments impose sharply higher carbon prices and the world adopts new technology designed to cut greenhouse gas emissions, according to the National Energy Board. tgam.ca/2ySGPBw

NATIONAL POST

** TransCanada Corp earned a tidy return of approximately C$83 million on its solar power assets in Ontario after announcing their sale Wednesday, as it doubles down on investment in oil and gas assets in sharp contrast to rivals that are expanding their renewable energy asset base. bit.ly/2yQZNs8

** Air Canada says its strategy to become a global carrier competing primarily in international markets is paying off after it reported a record third-quarter net income of C$1.79 billion, as traffic and passenger revenues increased and yields improved. bit.ly/2ySgLWR