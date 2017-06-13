FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 13
2017年6月13日

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 13

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc's senior vice president for business Emil Michael left the company, according to an email sent to Uber employees. His departure followed a series of scandals that have rocked the company this year, forcing its board to call an investigation into Uber's culture and business practices. nyti.ms/2rUDYEe

- Viking Global Investors, one of the larger hedge funds, notified investors on Monday that the firm's chief investment officer, Daniel Sundheim, was leaving and that the firm would begin returning some $8 billion to investors. nyti.ms/2rUWjB7

- The Irish government on Monday announced a price range for Allied Irish Banks Plc that could value the bank as high as $14.9 billion when it goes public this month — seven years after it was nationalized. nyti.ms/2rUOGKN

- Ivanka Trump's fashion brand called off a deal with a major Japanese apparel company after learning that it was backed by the Japanese government, Trump's company said in a letter made public on Monday. nyti.ms/2rUNYNI (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

