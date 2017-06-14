FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 14
2017年6月14日

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 14

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In Uber Technologies Inc continuing attempt to repair its reputation over a series of scandals stemming from its bad-boy culture, its co-founder Travis Kalanick said he would take a leave of absence as chief executive. nyti.ms/2rZmF4F

- David Bonderman, an Uber Technologies Inc board member and partner at private equity firm TPG, resigned from the board of the ride-hailing company after he made a disparaging remark about women at an Uber meeting on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2rZakh0

- The chairman of a Chinese financial conglomerate who tried to forge a business relationship with President Trump's son-in-law has been detained by police. Wu Xiaohui, the chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, was taken away on Friday in Beijing, according to newsmagazine Caijing. nyti.ms/2rZ0lrS

- Rolling Stone has agreed to settle a defamation lawsuit brought by the University of Virginia fraternity at the center of a discredited article about an alleged gang rape, effectively closing the door on a pivotal and damaging chapter in the magazine's history. nyti.ms/2rZvsDR

- The Chinese authorities have charged employees of Australian casino company Crown Resorts Ltd with violating gambling promotion regulations, the company said on Tuesday, shedding potential light on a legal clash that has cast a pall over the gambling industry's efforts to win Chinese customers. nyti.ms/2rZsC1H

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

