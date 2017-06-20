FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 20
2017年6月20日 / 凌晨4点30分

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 20

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Timothy Cook of Apple, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Satya Nadella of Microsoft and Eric Schmidt of Alphabet were among 18 tech executives and investors — many of whom have criticized the Trump administration — who attended the four-hour afternoon session to discuss cloud computing and procurement systems run by government agencies. nyti.ms/2rPyJSJ

- The meal-delivery service Blue Apron's plans for a public debut come amid upheaval in the food retail industry generated by Amazon.com Inc's takeover bid for Whole Foods Market Inc. nyti.ms/2rPjnxy

- The Chicago businessman Edwin Eisendrath heads a group, whose bid sets up a potential battle with Tronc Inc, owner of The Chicago Tribune and The Los Angeles Times. nyti.ms/2rPQRvU

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

