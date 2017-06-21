FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 21
2017年6月21日

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 21

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Index provider MSCI Inc announced in New York that it would add domestic Chinese stocks to its influential emerging markets benchmark. nyti.ms/2sp1CsD

- A draft of an executive order obtained by The Times appears to give the drug industry what it wants with no guarantee that consumer costs will fall. nyti.ms/2soRkZi

- Despite Libya's political instability, its production has grown to 885,000 barrels a day, undercutting OPEC's efforts to shrink supplies worldwide. nyti.ms/2soja8c

- Ford Motor Co, which canceled plans to build in Mexico under pressure from President Trump, will also invest in a Kentucky plant for SUVs. nyti.ms/2soNRdo

- The criminal charges against the British bank Barclays Plc and four former executives take aim at how it avoided a government bailout during the financial crisis. nyti.ms/2sooPLo (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

