1 个月前
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 29
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月29日 / 凌晨4点51分 / 1 个月前

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 29

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm that specializes in retailers and already owns the likes of Talbots, the Limited and Hot Topic, said it would acquire Staples Inc for $6.9 billion, citing its "iconic brand." nyti.ms/2soW5ip

- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it plans to open a factory in South Carolina, as President Trump has tried in recent months to entice manufacturers into creating more industrial jobs in the United States. nyti.ms/2soXsOd

- ABC reached a settlement with a South Dakota meat producer that accused the network of defamation following its news reports about so-called pink slime in 2012. nyti.ms/2soKkbF

- Meal delivery service Blue Apron Holdings Inc reduced the expected price of its initial public offering to about $10 per share on Wednesday afternoon. That was well below a price range of $15 to $17 the company disclosed just last week, a few days after Amazon.com Inc unveiled a deal to buy Whole Foods Market Inc. nyti.ms/2soJrQH

- All of the largest U.S. banks passed the latest stress test on Wednesday, the first time all aced the exam since the Federal Reserve began administering the exercise seven years ago. nyti.ms/2soysGE

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

