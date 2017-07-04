PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 4

July 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A group of former Barclays executives appeared in a London court on Monday to answer charges that they conspired to misrepresent arrangements made with Qatar in 2008, as the bank raised capital to help it weather the financial crisis. nyti.ms/2sGRKr8

- Automakers reported on Monday that sales of new cars and trucks declined by 3 percent in June from a year earlier, the sixth consecutive monthly decline. nyti.ms/2sH0Nbp

- French energy giant Total SA signed an agreement in Tehran committing the company to lead a natural gas project in the Persian Gulf that could open Iran's huge petroleum reserves to international players. nyti.ms/2sHpoga

- 21st Century Fox's sports group abruptly fired a top executive, Jamie Horowitz, on Monday amid an investigation into sexual harassment. nyti.ms/2sGW9dJ

- Tesla Inc's long-awaited mass-market electric car will begin rolling off the assembly line this week. But even as it moves ahead, the automaker is encountering challenges to its ambitious plans for growth. nyti.ms/2sGL6ks