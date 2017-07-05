FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
2017年7月5日

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 5

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed North Korea's claim that it had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, and it told Pyongyang that the United States would use "the full range of capabilities at our disposal against the growing threat." nyti.ms/2tLk4xv

- Uber suffered a blow to its expansion plans in Europe on Tuesday after a senior adviser to the region's highest court said that the ride-hailing service should have to abide by tough rules governing taxi services. nyti.ms/2tfla2V

- Worldpay Group Plc, Britain's largest payment processor, said on Tuesday that it had received preliminary approaches about a potential takeover from U.S. credit card technology firm Vantiv Inc and JPMorgan Chase Bank . nyti.ms/2uIc1hx

- The European Union and Japan have signaled that they plan to announce a broad agreement on trade on Thursday, a pointed challenge to U.S. President Trump, who is scheduled to attend a meeting of world leaders in Germany the next day. nyti.ms/2sopOJi

- Locked in a confrontation with its neighbors, Qatar said on Tuesday that it would dramatically increase its production of natural gas. nyti.ms/2uo65uG

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

