FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 天前
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 21
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月21日 / 凌晨5点42分 / 15 天前

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 21

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump's administration said Harley-Davidson was no longer required to fund the antipollution program, knocking $3 million off the company's bill. nyti.ms/2gP7fwp

- Microsoft reported that its profit in the most recent quarter more than doubled from a year ago. Microsoft's cloud-computing business was the star of the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report as revenue from its Intelligent Cloud business rose 11 percent to $7.4 billion. nyti.ms/2gOZPcF

- The American and European authorities said on Thursday that they had shut down two of the largest online black markets, AlphaBay and Hansa Market, and arrested their operators. nyti.ms/2gP0z1o

- Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he had been given "verbal" government "approval" for his Boring Company, to build an underground transportation system connecting New York City to Philadelphia to Baltimore and on to Washington D.C. enabling people to make the trip in 29 minutes. nyti.ms/2gOTNZD

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below