FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 天前
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 24
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 凌晨5点38分 / 12 天前

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 24

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Chinese regulators have become increasingly concerned that some of the biggest Chinese conglomerates have borrowed so much that they could pose risks to the financial system. Banking officials are ramping up scrutiny of companies' balance sheets. nyti.ms/2tSzoDX

- BMW AG, responding to claims that it formed a cartel with Daimler AG and Volkswagen AG to hold down the prices of crucial technology, denied that the German carmakers had agreed among themselves to install emissions equipment that was inadequate to do the job. nyti.ms/2vPFvue

- Time Warner Inc CEO Jeffrey Bewkes is expected to resign if regulators approve AT&T Inc's $85.4 billion bid and the Time Warner name is likely to be eliminated, as AT&T subsume the company's assets, including HBO, Turner cable network brands and Warner Bros film and television studios. nyti.ms/2tsVQUN

- The White House indicated that President Donald Trump would accept new legislation curtailing his authority to lift sanctions on Russia on his own, after a broad revolt by lawmakers of both parties about his approach to Moscow. nyti.ms/2gVSxUg

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below