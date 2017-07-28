PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 28

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月28日 / 凌晨5点18分 / 8 天前

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Meg Whitman, chief executive of Hewlett Packard Enterprise , said she would not become the next chief of Uber , amid a flurry of reports about who might assume leadership of the troubled ride-hailing company. nyti.ms/2h7G3sT

- More than 800,000 people who took out car loans from Wells Fargo were charged for auto insurance they did not need, and some of them are still paying for it, according to an internal report prepared for the bank's executives. nyti.ms/2tIdyUE

- Rocket maker SpaceX founded by billionaire Elon Musk, has raised up to $350 million in new financing and is now valued at around $21 billion, making it one of the most valuable privately held companies in the world. nyti.ms/2uHLVwd

- Discovery Communications is in advanced talks to buy Scripps Networks Interactive now that Viacom is out of the competition. Discovery is closing in on a bid of around $90 per share, or about 34 percent higher than where Scripps's stock was trading before reports about a potential sale emerged. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

