PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 6
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月6日 / 凌晨5点47分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 6

2 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump urged Saudi Arabia to pick the Big Board as the international venue for the initial public offering of Saudi Arabian Oil Co IPO-ARMO.SE. "I want them to strongly consider the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq," he said at Yokota Air Base after arriving in Japan for a 12-day tour through Asia. nyti.ms/2iyDA8n

- William Dudley, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and a vocal proponent of improving the "culture" at big banks, was expected to announce his retirement as early as this week, according to two people familiar with the decision. nyti.ms/2h6dn0B

- Google and others, fighting for a small pool of researchers, are looking for automated ways to deal with a shortage of artificial intelligence experts. nyti.ms/2h7kHZX

- A midnight blitz of arrests ordered by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia over the weekend has ensnared dozens of its most influential figures, including 11 of his royal cousins, in what by Sunday appeared to be the most sweeping transformation in the kingdom's governance for more than eight decades. nyti.ms/2iz3glj

- After becoming commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross Jr. retained investments in a shipping firm he once controlled that has significant business ties to a Russian oligarch subject to American sanctions and President Vladimir Putin's son-in-law, according to newly disclosed documents. nyti.ms/2h4Vqj4 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

