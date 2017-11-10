FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 10
2017年11月10日 / 早上6点03分 / 更新于 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 10

2 分钟阅读

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Senate Republicans outlined their vision on Thursday for overhauling the tax code, proposing a one-year delay in U.S. President Donald Trump's top priority of cutting the corporate tax rate while reinstating some prized tax breaks used by middle-class families. nyti.ms/2zvWNQ3

- Randall Stephenson, chief executive of telecommunications giant AT&T Inc, said selling CNN in order to push through his company's $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc has never been and will never be on the table. nyti.ms/2zwPho5

- The Walt Disney Co reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday, partly because of bleak results at ABC, an animated feature film that ended up on the shelf and light "Cars 3" toy sales. nyti.ms/2zwZUr6

- Reddit Inc has banned the online community of "incels," or men who blame women for their involuntary celibacy and sometimes advocate rape, as part of a new crackdown on forums that glorify and incite violence. nyti.ms/2zx7WAd

- Chinese glassmaker Fuyao Glass America beat back a unionization bid at a plant in Ohio, winning a key victory in an important test of the way Chinese companies handle employee relations as they increase their holdings in the United States. nyti.ms/2zz1oRP (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

