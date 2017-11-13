FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 13
图片
2017年11月13日

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 13

2 分钟阅读

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc completed a deal on Sunday to sell a significant stake of itself to SoftBank Group Corp, a Japanese conglomerate, paving the way for the ride-hailing company to make sweeping governance changes and to go public by 2019. nyti.ms/2huFvOI

- A group of 11 countries, including Japan, Canada and Mexico, announced on Saturday that they had committed to resurrecting a sweeping multinational trade agreement, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, without the United States. nyti.ms/2hyqLyl

- Rodrigo Duterte, president of Philippines, seems to have warmed to the United States and President Trump, who also has a notably provocative style. But the longer-term game for Duterte has been his determination to court China. nyti.ms/2huC8HD

- The Obama administration used the authority of the Affordable Care Act to advance the idea of compensating doctors on the quality of their care, but the Trump administration is siding with doctors — making a series of regulatory changes that slow or shrink some initiatives and let many doctors delay adopting the new system. nyti.ms/2huDuCq

- An earthquake struck the border region of Iran and Iraq on Sunday, killing over 100 people in Iran, the country's National Medical Emergency Service reported, according to the state English-language television news channel, Press TV. nyti.ms/2hyrz6l (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

