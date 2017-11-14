FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 14
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
2017年11月14日 / 凌晨5点50分 / 2 天前

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Justice Department said prosecutors were looking into whether a special counsel should be appointed to investigate political rivals U.S. President Donald Trump has singled out for scrutiny, including Hillary Clinton. nyti.ms/2hwQIyt

- John Flannery, the new chief of General Electric Co , is backing away from the ambitious designs of his two predecessors. The new G.E., he declared repeatedly in his first detailed presentation on its future, will be a smaller company with fewer businesses. nyti.ms/2hxBSaH

- U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Alex Azar II, a former president of the American division of Eli Lilly and Co and a health official in the George Bush administration, on Monday to be secretary of health and human services. nyti.ms/2jnGFfB

- Two U.S. Navy SEAL commandos under investigation in the strangling of an Army Green Beret soldier in June in Mali have also been under scrutiny in the theft of money from a fund used to pay confidential informants, according to three service members briefed on the matter. nyti.ms/2jo8556

- For the first time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a digital pill — a medication embedded with a sensor that can tell doctors whether, and when, patients take their medicine. The approval, announced late on Monday, marks a significant advance in the growing field of digital devices designed to monitor medicine-taking and to address the expensive, longstanding problem that millions of patients do not take drugs as prescribed. nyti.ms/2jsvTF2 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

