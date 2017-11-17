FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 17
2017年11月17日

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 17

2 分钟阅读

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- With 227 Republican votes, the House passed the most sweeping tax overhaul in three decades on Thursday as U.S. lawmakers seek to enact $1.5 trillion in tax cuts for businesses and individuals and deliver the first major legislative achievement of President Donald Trump's tenure. nyti.ms/2hDqQRs

- The cable company Comcast Corp is in preliminary talks to buy entertainment assets owned by Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, including a vast overseas television distribution business. nyti.ms/2hxkbof

- Tesla Inc has aimed to reinvent the automobile and the way electricity is generated for homes. In a presentation by its chief executive, Elon Musk, Tesla unveiled a prototype for a battery-powered, nearly self-driving semi truck that the company said would prove more efficient and less costly to operate than the diesel trucks that now haul goods across the country. nyti.ms/2zJPgzU

- The senior American diplomat at the United Nations climate talks in Germany told world leaders on Thursday that the United States would remain engaged in global climate change negotiations even as it planned to exit the Paris agreement "at the earliest opportunity." nyti.ms/2ySE1Bd

- The Federal Communications Commission voted on Thursday to allow a single company to own a newspaper and television and radio stations in the same town, reversing a decades-old rule aimed at preventing any individual or company from having too much power over local coverage. nyti.ms/2zN7YpA (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

