PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 20
2017年11月20日 / 凌晨5点49分 / 2 天前

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 20

2 分钟阅读

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The soccer club A.C. Milan is bleeding money after a spending spree on star players and is seeking new investors or a refinancing of the high-interest loan that Chinese businessman Li Yonghong took to buy the club. That loan comes due in a year. nyti.ms/2B4IkuI

- Honda motor Co said it would recall about 800,000 Odyssey minivans in the United States because of problems with locking adjustable seats into place. nyti.ms/2hEVAOw

- According to a new study based on a continuing national health survey, 60.7 percent of children and 50 percent of adults drank a sugary beverage on any given day in 2014, down from 79.7 percent of children and 61.5 percent of adults in 2003. nyti.ms/2hNhd2G

- Justice League collected a disappointing $96 million at North American theaters over the weekend, or 42 percent less than its franchise predecessor, "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," had over its first three days in March 2016. It was enough to top the weekend box office, but analysts had expected "Justice League" to take in at least $110 million based on surveys that measure pre-release audience interest. nyti.ms/2zQRY6v

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

