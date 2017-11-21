FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 21
2017年11月21日

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 21

2 分钟阅读

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Marvell Technology Group Ltd, which has its headquarters in Bermuda, is buying Cavium Inc based in San Jose, California. The resulting company will produce chips used in hard disk controllers, data processors and network channels. The companies expect to save as much as $175 million within 18 months of closing the deal. nyti.ms/2hHPb58

- The New York Times said it was suspending Glenn Thrush, one of its most prominent reporters, after he was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior. nyti.ms/2jcN2hV

- The Justice Department sued to block AT&T Inc 's$85.4 billion bid for Time Warner Inc on Monday, setting up a showdown over the first blockbuster acquisition to be considered by the Trump administration and drawing limits on corporate power in the fast-evolving media landscape. nyti.ms/2AhzXin

- The Mumbai-based Mahindra Group, said it would begin producing off-road recreational and work vehicles at the plant, in Auburn Hills, early next year. It indicated that this might be just a first step in its ambitions for the American market. nyti.ms/2hGLfRT

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

我们的标准：汤森路透"信任原则"
