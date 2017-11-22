FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 22
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月22日 / 凌晨5点59分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 22

2 分钟阅读

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- United States officials are charging an Iranian hacker in the theft of 1.5 terabytes of data from HBO in May, an attack that tormented network executives and included the release of several unaired programs and scripts. nyti.ms/2hJFJ0M

- Skype, one of the last foreign-run tools for online communication in China, appears to be in trouble with the authorities in the country. It is unavailable on a number of sites where apps are downloaded in China, including Apple Inc's app store in the country. nyti.ms/2za1oXo

- An alternative virtual currency that is owned and operated by the same people as Bitfinex, known as Tether, announced on Tuesday that it had been hacked and lost around $30 million worth of digital tokens. nyti.ms/2mRPyiP

- Twenty-First century Fox Inc's Fox News network announced on Tuesday that another hard-line conservative is set to join its ranks: Mark Levin, one of the country's most prominent right-wing radio hosts, will host a weekly Sunday show starting in February. nyti.ms/2zYSe35

- One of the Walt Disney Co's most important executives, the Pixar co-founder John Lasseter, said Tuesday that he would take "a six-month sabbatical" after unspecified "missteps" that made some staffers feel "disrespected or uncomfortable." nyti.ms/2A1UfJR

- Two female-led investor groups are lining up to save the Weinstein Company, which has been straining to avoid bankruptcy since dozens of allegations of sexual harassment and rape were made against co-owner Harvey Weinstein. nyti.ms/2zrBulW (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

