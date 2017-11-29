FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 29
2017年11月29日 / 早上6点07分 / 2 天前

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 29

2 分钟阅读

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bowing to pressure from shareholders and the Paris international climate accord, Royal Dutch Shell Plc pledged on Tuesday to increase its investment in renewable fuels and to cut its carbon emissions in half by 2050. nyti.ms/2j1eHmT

- WeWork announced on Tuesday that it had bought Meetup, whose 35 million members use the service to find fellow aficionados of some common interest: drone racing, say, or learning Dutch. nyti.ms/2hZm3WU

- On Tuesday, the discovery of the letter that detailed a secretive effort at Uber Technologies Inc to gather intelligence on competitors and cover its tracks caused a federal judge to delay a trade secrets trial — a day before jury selection was set to begin — between Uber and Alphabet Inc's Waymo. nyti.ms/2i1LebH

- Toray Industries, a manufacturer of materials like carbon fiber, said one of its subsidiaries had for years been providing clients with false product-test reports. nyti.ms/2AeLkqt

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

