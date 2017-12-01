FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 1
2017年12月1日 / 凌晨5点55分 / 2 天前

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 1

2 分钟阅读

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Blue Apron Holdings Inc co-founder Matt Salzberg is stepping down as chief executive and being replaced with Chief Financial Officer Brad Dickerson. nyti.ms/2BB1Xe6

- OPEC and other major oil producers wrapped up a deal on Thursday to extend output cuts through the end of 2018, part of efforts to bolster prices. nyti.ms/2BzHWVx

- Matt Lauer expressed "sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused" in a statement, his first public comments after NBC News fired the star "Today" show anchor amid allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior with colleagues. nyti.ms/2jBxncj

- Time Inc announced it had sold the Sunset magazine to Regent, a private equity firm run by a Californian. nyti.ms/2i4OQJT (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

