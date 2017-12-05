FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 5
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
国际财经
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
深度分析
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月5日 / 凌晨5点46分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 5

2 分钟阅读

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Broadcom Ltd is nominating 11 directors at Qualcomm Inc. Qualcomm had previously rejected Broadcom's roughly $105 billion unsolicited offer. nyti.ms/2jf4tzj

- Netflix Inc will film the sixth and final season of "House of Cards" with Robin Wright in the lead role, the company said. nyti.ms/2BJCM9g

- Alphabet Inc's YouTube said it is hiring more human reviewers to remove videos that violated its guidelines while teaching computers how to spot troublesome videos. The company plans to have 10,000 people dedicated to reviewing videos in 2018. nyti.ms/2jOPzPX

- Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno will be the new president of the Eurogroup, the group that manages crises for the eurozone, a sign that the region's officials may be ready to leave behind an era during which the euro often appeared to be on the brink of collapse. nyti.ms/2Aup5er

- The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will allow payments to victims of financial crime to go forward as usual, the agency's acting director, Mick Mulvaney, said on Monday, reversing a freeze he put in place last week. Mulvaney also said he had no interest in firing Leandra English, who had attempted to block him from taking control of the agency. nyti.ms/2BBB4G6 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below