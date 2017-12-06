FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 6
2017年12月6日 / 凌晨5点38分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 6

2 分钟阅读

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Walt Disney Co is in advanced discussions to buy significant parts of Twenty-first Century Fox Inc, the media company run by the Murdoch family, people briefed on the matter said on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/2AbZlX7)

- Britain's Cineworld Group Plc said on Tuesday that it had agreed to acquire Regal Entertainment Group, one of the biggest cinema operators in the United States, for $3.6 billion. (nyti.ms/2BM8Rxq)

- The Russian government declared the broadcasters Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty "foreign agents" on Tuesday, in retaliation for a similar action against Russian state-run news outlets in the United States. (nyti.ms/2Aw0gRp)

- Netflix Inc has fired actor Danny Masterson from the show "The Ranch", amid investigations of alleged sexual assault of three women in the early 2000s. (nyti.ms/2B2CZHB)

- Amazon.com Inc quietly began operations in Australia on Tuesday, the start of what could be a shake-up of the country's retail market, which is worth hundreds of billions of dollars. (nyti.ms/2knCbGh)

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
