PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 7
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
2017年12月7日 / 早上6点31分 / 更新于 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 7

2 分钟阅读

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- UnitedHealth Group Inc's Optum unit will acquire Davita Inc's primary and urgent care services, a large for-profit chain of dialysis centers, for about $4.9 billion in cash. nyti.ms/2AgKT0j

- Oliver Schmidt, a former Volkswagen AG manager in Michigan, was sentenced on Wednesday to seven years in prison for his role in the German automaker's decade-long scheme to cheat on diesel emissions tests. nyti.ms/2AYkCDm

- Scientists at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be free to publicly discuss their work from now on, Scott Pruitt, the agency's administrator, has assured lawmakers who criticized the EPA for preventing employees from presenting findings about climate change. nyti.ms/2kv7cId

- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a speech on Wednesday that mega-deals like Aetna Inc's $77 billion sale to CVS Health Corp could kill competition and also backed the Justice Department's fight against AT&T Inc - Time Warner Inc merger. nyti.ms/2iwaC9t

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
