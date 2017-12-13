FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 13
December 13, 2017 / 5:53 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 13

2 分钟阅读

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walt Disney Co was closing on an all-stock transaction to cleave out most of the assets of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, which is controlled by the Murdoch family, with an agreement possibly coming as soon as Thursday. nyti.ms/2yjMTii

- An enormous explosion rocked a major natural gas hub in Baumgarten, Austria on Tuesday, killing an employee, injuring at least 18 people and raising concerns about tightening supplies across Europe. nyti.ms/2ykEzyV

- Republican lawmakers, scrambling to reach agreement on a final tax bill that they hope to pass next week, are coalescing around a plan that would slightly raise the proposed corporate tax rate, lower the top rate on the richest Americans and scale back the existing mortgage interest deduction. nyti.ms/2C9piEc

- Crowdfunding firm Indiegogo started a new service to vet coin offerings, also known as Initial Coin Offerings, and then help sell them to small and large investors. nyti.ms/2nRwnpM

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

