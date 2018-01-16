PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 16

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Laurence Fink, founder and chief executive of the investment firm BlackRock Inc, is going to inform business leaders that their companies need to do more than make profits - they need to contribute to society as well if they want to receive the support of BlackRock. nyti.ms/2r67EQa

- At the Detroit auto show on Monday, officials of GAC Motor, based in Guangzhou, outlined a broad plan to build up its operations in the United States and begin selling a vehicle here next year, possibly in partnership with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. nyti.ms/2reGAhY

- A blazing Iranian tanker that sank in the East China Sea, producing a 10-mile-long oil slick, is drawing concern from environmentalists about the threat to sea and bird life in the waterway. nyti.ms/2rdplx8