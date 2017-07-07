FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 7
2017年7月7日 / 凌晨5点40分 / 1 个月前

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 7

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- France is joining a growing movement to force the extinction of vehicles that run on fossil fuels, saying on Thursday that it would aim to end the sale of gasoline and diesel cars by 2040. nyti.ms/2tSIbK3

- Since May, hackers have been penetrating the computer networks of companies that operate nuclear power stations and other energy facilities, as well as manufacturing plants in the United States and other countries, according to a joint report from the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. nyti.ms/2uQNxm0

- Music-streaming service SoundCloud Ltd said it was laying off 173 employees, about 40 percent of its work force. nyti.ms/2svBdXD

- Fox Business Network, a subsidiary of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, said it had suspended a longtime anchor, Charles Payne, pending an investigation into his conduct. nyti.ms/2tnvSEE

- Walter Shaub, the head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, who clashed with U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration over conflicts of interest, said he would resign before his five-year term ends in January. nyti.ms/2uwJ7Bm

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

