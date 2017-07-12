FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 12
2017年7月12日

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 12

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Takata Corp has added a further 2.7 million airbags to the nation's largest automobile industry recall after a new hazard was detected in testing. nyti.ms/2ugWid9

- Pearson PLC is raising about $1 billion by selling almost half of its 47 percent stake in Penguin Random House. nyti.ms/2ugQQqB

- Makers of cardiac defibrillators, insulin pumps, breast implants and other medical devices might be able to delay reporting dangerous malfunctions to the Food and Drug Administration under an agreement heading for a vote in Congress. nyti.ms/2tGWDUV

- The United Auto Workers said a petition for a union election had been filed by employees at a Nissan plant in Mississippi with more than 6,000 workers. They asked for a vote within a month. nyti.ms/2tHdHKp

- A coalition of American states, cities, businesses and investors are moving to uphold the United States' commitments under the Paris deal. nyti.ms/2tGTLr4 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

