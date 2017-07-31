FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 天前
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 31
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月31日 / 凌晨4点20分 / 5 天前

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 31

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc said in a letter it had removed apps from China store that helped internet users evade censorship. Software made by foreign companies to help Chinese users avoid the country's system of internet filters had vanished from Apple's app store in the mainland. nyti.ms/2v9Tezx

- Interviews for control over Uber Technologies Inc with more than a dozen people close to the process, indicate that board members' relationships have been damaged by leaks, shifting wildly as alliances are forged and then broken. nyti.ms/2v9R1Uz

- The owners of DC United, Washington's major league soccer team, are quietly weighing a sale of the franchise. The potential sale arose from efforts by DC United's majority owners to sell a 35 percent stake once held by the investor Will Chang who sold that stake to the team last fall. nyti.ms/2v9GXec

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below