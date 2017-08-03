FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - August 3
2017年8月3日 / 凌晨4点54分 / 2 天内

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Time Warner Inc's HBO chief executive Richard Plepler said that the cable network did not believe its "email system as a whole has been compromised" but that a forensic review was being conducted and the network was trying to hire an outside firm "to work with our employees to provide credit monitoring." nyti.ms/2vkCmWV

- International lawyer, Michael Bradfield, who helped steer the economy through a series of financial crises while working at the Federal Reserve and elsewhere in Washington, died on July 26 of acute leukemia in Manhattan. nyti.ms/2vktsZh

- Canadian shoe company Aldo Group has agreed to acquire the footwear and accessories operations of the Camuto Group, the company founded Vince Camuto. The terms of the deal were not made public by the companies. nyti.ms/2vkcSbP (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

