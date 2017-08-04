FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - August 4
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月4日 / 凌晨4点57分 / 9 天前

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - August 4

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal prosecutors are investigating Kushner Companies, the real estate firm owned by the family of Jared Kushner over its use of a program that grants visas to wealthy overseas investors. The authorities are also looking into the role of Kushner's sister, Nicole Meyer. nyti.ms/2vnlIpm

- Avon Products Inc said its chief executive, Sherilyn McCoy, would step down at the end of March as the door-to-door seller of beauty products has faced pressure from activist investors to reshape its management and speed up its turnaround. nyti.ms/2vnYUGa

-The Trump administration said it would not delay an Obama-era regulation on smog-forming pollutants from smokestacks and tailpipes, reversing a decision that the EPA administrator, Scott Pruitt made in June, to put off an Oct. 1 deadline for designating which areas of the country met new ozone standards. nyti.ms/2vnQj6g

-Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Kering SA, the owner of brands Gucci and Saint Laurent, said they had resolved their differences. Kering would withdraw a 2015 lawsuit charging that counterfeit goods had been sold from the Chinese e-commerce giant's website. nyti.ms/2vnogDW

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below