5 天前
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 9
2017年8月9日

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 9

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Lawyer Douglas Wingdor asked for more than $60 million at a confidential mediation proceeding in late July, to settle several disputes with Fox News and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc . The company would not accept Wigdor's offer and no resolution was reached. nyti.ms/2vkIKuw

- The Walt Disney Company said on Tuesday it would launch two Netflix-style streaming services that will be powered by BamTech, a technology company that handles direct-to-consumer video for baseball teams and HBO, among others. nyti.ms/2vkgQiA

- The Sinclair Broadcast Group's proposed acquisition of Tribune Media Co has ignited expected opposition from left-leaning advocacy groups that deplore news media consolidation and conservative media outlets that say the merger will limit competition and wipe out independent voices. nyti.ms/2vDft0R

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

