FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 10
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月10日 / 凌晨4点59分 / 4 天前

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 10

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tech platforms such as Google, Airbnb Inc and PayPal Holdings Inc are battling with far-right activists, who accuse them of censoring their ideas. Minutes after James Damore's firing was announced, users on Twitter and 4chan began to organize a boycott of Google's services. nyti.ms/2vGZgYG

- Dalian Wanda and Xiao Jianhua are under official pressure from regulators in China to shed debt. Wanda is selling off large portions of its empire of malls, hotels and amusement parks. nyti.ms/2vGQA4z

- Seeso, NBC's streaming comedy subscription service, is shutting down later this year. The service started in January last year as a niche alternative to Hulu, Amazon and Netflix, but struggled to maintain a steady subscriber base. nyti.ms/2vGJWek

- Eric Bolling, the suspended Fox News host, initiated a $50 million defamation lawsuit against the author of a HuffPost report that said Bolling had sent lewd photographs to three female colleagues. nyti.ms/2vGK0L6 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below