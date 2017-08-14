FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 14
2017年8月14日 / 凌晨4点52分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 14

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Ebay Inc founder Pierre Omidyar wants to build a dairy farm on the island of Kauai, joining many other tech billionaires who have established a presence in Hawaii, which is only a five-hour flight from Silicon Valley. nyti.ms/2fDyA4D

- Uber Technologies Inc's board has voted to move forward on proposals by two investment groups to buy shares in the ride-hailing service and is considering a third offer, with any final decision set to affect who gains the upper hand at the company. nyti.ms/2fEaPth

- The Trump administration is giving health insurance companies more time to calculate price increases for 2018 because of uncertainty caused by the president's threat to cut off crucial subsidies paid to insurers on behalf of millions of low-income people. nyti.ms/2fEO08v

- At OpenAI, the artificial intelligence lab founded by Tesla Inc's chief executive, Elon Musk, machines are teaching themselves to behave like humans. But sometimes, this goes wrong. nyti.ms/2fDbrPO (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

