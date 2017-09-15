PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 15

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alphabet Inc's Google started restricting ads that come up when someone searches for addiction treatment on its site. "We found a number of misleading experiences among rehabilitation treatment centers that led to our decision," Google spokeswoman Elisa Greene said in a statement on Thursday. nyti.ms/2wtu8bv

- Nestle SA, the Swiss food giant, announced on Thursday that it had bought a majority stake in Blue Bottle. nyti.ms/2h4OllS

- Chinese bitcoin exchange BTC China announced on Thursday that it would stop trading by the end of the month, amid a broader crackdown against virtual currencies by the authorities in Beijing. nyti.ms/2flja1J

- German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse has agreed to pay 10.5 million euros, or about $12.5 million, in fines to resolve an investigation by German authorities into possible insider trading before its talks to merge with the London Stock Exchange Group Plc became public. nyti.ms/2x3YlQj (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)