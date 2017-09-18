FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - September 18
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月18日 / 凌晨5点29分 / 1 个月前

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - September 18

2 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump's legal team is debating on how much to cooperate with the special counsel looking into Russian election interference, leading to an angry confrontation last week between two White House lawyers. nyti.ms/2xaXhKi

- Wenner Media LLC is putting its controlling stake in the Rolling Stone magazine up for sale as it continues to shift from its print media business. nyti.ms/2hc73UW

- ProPublica and the New York Times found in an analysis that almost every Medicare prescription drug plan in the U.S. covered common opioids and very few required any prior approval. nyti.ms/2jDspPC

- Facebook and other tech companies are dealing with the consequences of the web not being as open as it once was, with nation-states exerting their power over the internet. nyti.ms/2wzL5Rx

- The Trump administration is considering closing the recently reopened U.S. Embassy in Havana after 21 Americans associated with the embassy experienced a host of unexplained health problems. nyti.ms/2f4pzxI

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below