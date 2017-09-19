FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - September 19
2017年9月19日 / 凌晨5点04分 / 1 个月前

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - September 19

2 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the massive data breach at Equifax, which potentially exposed the personal information of up to 143 million Americans, including their Social Security and driver's license numbers. nyti.ms/2fggCVS

- Congressional efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act sprang back to life on Monday as Senate Republicans pushed for a showdown vote on new legislation that would do away with many of the health law's requirements and bundle its funding into giant block grants to the states. nyti.ms/2xsUsGE

- U.S. President Donald Trump's administration officials, under pressure from the White House to provide a rationale for reducing the number of refugees allowed into the United States next year, rejected a study by the Department of Health and Human Services that found that refugees brought in $63 billion more in government revenues over the past decade than they cost. nyti.ms/2xbwHmS

- Workers at a General Motors assembly plant in Ontario went on strike late Sunday as union leaders reported an impasse in talks to keep Canadian jobs from moving to Mexico. nyti.ms/2ylq1Qz

- Under a federal settlement, the National Collegiate Student Loan Trusts will refund millions to borrowers and temporarily suspend debt collections. nyti.ms/2ff7IYL (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

