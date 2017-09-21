FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - September 21
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月21日 / 凌晨5点48分 / 1 个月前

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - September 21

2 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Special Counsel Robert Mueller has asked the White House for documents about some of U.S. President Donald Trump's most scrutinized actions since taking office, including the firing of his national security adviser and F.B.I. director, according to White House officials. nyti.ms/2fBnzOq

- Less than two weeks after Hurricane Irma, a new storm, Hurricane Maria, made a direct hit on Puerto Rico, knocking out its power grid. nyti.ms/2xooPh9

- Alphabet Inc's Google said late Wednesday it is spending $1.1 billion to hire a team of engineers from the smartphone business of struggling Taiwanese manufacturer HTC Corp in a bid to bring more hardware expertise to its own mobile technology operations. nyti.ms/2xgPHjD

- The Securities and Exchange Commission said it was a victim of a computer hack last year in which attackers could have exploited private information for trading purposes. nyti.ms/2wBfh3G

- The board of Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp has approved a plan to sell its microchip business to a group of American and Japanese buyers. nyti.ms/2wzr2aC

- Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, promised to add more oversight to the company's automated systems to make sure offensive terms are not used to target ads. nyti.ms/2xhhHUy (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

