PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - September 21

- Special Counsel Robert Mueller has asked the White House for documents about some of U.S. President Donald Trump's most scrutinized actions since taking office, including the firing of his national security adviser and F.B.I. director, according to White House officials. nyti.ms/2fBnzOq

- Less than two weeks after Hurricane Irma, a new storm, Hurricane Maria, made a direct hit on Puerto Rico, knocking out its power grid. nyti.ms/2xooPh9

- Alphabet Inc's Google said late Wednesday it is spending $1.1 billion to hire a team of engineers from the smartphone business of struggling Taiwanese manufacturer HTC Corp in a bid to bring more hardware expertise to its own mobile technology operations. nyti.ms/2xgPHjD

- The Securities and Exchange Commission said it was a victim of a computer hack last year in which attackers could have exploited private information for trading purposes. nyti.ms/2wBfh3G

- The board of Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp has approved a plan to sell its microchip business to a group of American and Japanese buyers. nyti.ms/2wzr2aC

- Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, promised to add more oversight to the company's automated systems to make sure offensive terms are not used to target ads. nyti.ms/2xhhHUy