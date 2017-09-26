FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 26
2017年9月26日 / 凌晨4点34分 / 22 天前

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 26

2 分钟阅读

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Unilever on Monday announced plans to buy Carver Korea, an Asian skin care specialist, for 2.27 billion euros ($2.69 billion). nyti.ms/2xCgBSK

- China has largely blocked messaging app WhatsApp, the latest move by Beijing to step up surveillance ahead of a big Communist Party gathering next month. nyti.ms/2ypohVX

- Swiss engineering firm ABB Ltd said on Monday it would buy General Electric Co's business that provides circuit breakers and other electrical equipment for industry for $2.6 billion. nyti.ms/2xHNeik

- Uber's chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, apologized in an open letter on Monday for the company's "mistakes," after the transport authority for London said last week that it would not renew the ride-hailing service's license to operate in the city. nyti.ms/2y4Zdan

- Exxon Mobil Corp announced a program on Monday to reduce emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, from its oil and natural gas production and pipeline operations across the United States. nyti.ms/2fmxJ4S

$1 = 0.8434 euros Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

