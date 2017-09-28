FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 28
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月28日 / 凌晨5点52分 / 20 天前

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 28

2 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Ford Motor Co and Lyft on Wednesday said they had struck a partnership to develop and test autonomous vehicle designs and technology, with the aim of putting Ford's self-driving vehicles on Lyft's ride-hailing network in the future. nyti.ms/2fAcEYj

- Ryanair Holdings Plc, dealing with staff shortages that prompted the cancellation of 2,100 flights this month, said on Wednesday that it would cut 18,000 more flights. nyti.ms/2wkXCch

- Brazil offered the world's oil companies a chance to bid for drilling rights in its waters on Wednesday, and it declared the results encouraging in which 20 companies from eight countries made bids. nyti.ms/2fSn0zK

- Hugh Hefner, Playboy's founder died Wednesday at his home, the Playboy Mansion near Beverly Hills, California. He was 91. nyti.ms/2fTmW2N

- Facebook Inc insisted it is pro-democracy and pro-truth and the German election shows it, after U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at Facebook on Wednesday calling the social network "anti-Trump." nyti.ms/2yazEF4 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below