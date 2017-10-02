PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - October 2

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Under intense scrutiny from federal investigators and the public, Facebook Inc said on Sunday that it planned to turn over more than 3,000 Russian-linked advertisements to congressional investigators on Monday. nyti.ms/2x9KL16

- S. I. Newhouse Jr., who as the owner of magazines like the New Yorker, Vogue, Vanity Fair and Architectural Digest wielded vast influence over American culture, fashion and social taste, died on Sunday at his home in Manhattan at the age of 89. nyti.ms/2xPR9cB

- U.S. President Donald Trump undercut his own secretary of state on Sunday, calling his effort to open lines of communication with North Korea a waste of time, and seeming to rule out a diplomatic resolution to the nuclear-edged confrontation with Pyongyang. nyti.ms/2g2g9UG

- The Chinese government has been clamping down on virtual currency activity at the same time that hundreds of thousands of Japanese have thrown themselves into Bitcoin trading, making Japan's main Bitcoin exchange, bitFlyer, the largest in the world in recent weeks by some methods of counting. nyti.ms/2xRnfV7

- Alphabet Inc's Google is working on new tools that could help news organizations bolster their subscription businesses. nyti.ms/2yhQaTN