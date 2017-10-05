FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - October 5
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月5日

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - October 5

2 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In a public statement, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson emphasized his support of President Donald Trump and his agenda, despite a recent media report that he had criticized the president. nyti.ms/2xUoHEQ

- Alphabet Inc's Google unveiled new smartphones, smart speakers and other gadgets at a product launch in an attempt to demonstrate the company's commitment to artificial intelligence. nyti.ms/2yJ7ZYc

- The European Commission said it would take Ireland to court for not clawing back billions from Apple Inc, and ordered Luxembourg to recover around $293 million from Amazon . nyti.ms/2ypJoeW

- Newsroom employees at the Los Angeles Times are trying to form a union, setting up a potential clash with the newspaper's parent company, Tronc Inc. nyti.ms/2y2btYu

- Three U.S. Army Special Forces troops were killed and two wounded on Wednesday in an ambush in Niger while on a training mission with troops from that nation in northwestern Africa, American military officials said. nyti.ms/2y2eRmr

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

