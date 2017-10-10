FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 10
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月10日 / 凌晨4点59分 / 8 天前

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 10

2 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Motors said it had acquired Strobe, a company that specializes in laser-imaging technology geared toward enhancing the development of autonomous vehicles. nyti.ms/2wJJXLM

- The Los Angeles Times said it had named Lewis D'Vorkin, previously a senior executive at Forbes, its top editor. nyti.ms/2wJqafB

- Alphabet Inc's Google has found evidence that Russian agents bought ads on its wide-ranging networks in an effort to interfere with the 2016 presidential campaign. nyti.ms/2wJAJPY

- With competitors such as Airbnb nipping at their heels, Marriott International Inc, with 30 hotel brands, including Starwood and Ritz-Carlton, and other hotel companies are marshaling their clout to attract sports stars, including professional surfers, and even a National Geographic photographer. nyti.ms/2wKlA0C

- The Trump administration announced on Monday it would take formal steps to repeal former U.S. President Barack Obama's signature policy to curb greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, the Clean Power Plan, setting up a bitter fight over the future of America's efforts to tackle global warming. nyti.ms/2wJkBxD (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

