PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 12
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月12日 / 凌晨4点51分 / 7 天前

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 12

2 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc has set up a small team in what's known internally as the Innovation Lab, to cook up supposedly clever ideas for big clients. nyti.ms/2g3qZcF

- Interviews and internal company records at The Weinstein Company show that the company has been grappling with Harvey Weinstein's behavior for at least two years. nyti.ms/2g3SDWY

- Leaders of the House Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday that they planned to make public the thousands of Facebook Inc ads linked to Russia that appeared during the 2016 presidential election campaign, the first indication that the ads would be released. nyti.ms/2g3g3eL

- The persistence of slow inflation was the dominant topic at the Federal Reserve's most recent policy-making meeting in September, but most officials were still inclined to raise the Fed's benchmark interest rate later this year. nyti.ms/2g2Ll5w (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

