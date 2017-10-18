FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 18
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月18日 / 凌晨4点59分 / 4 天前

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 18

2 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- George Soros, the billionaire hedge fund manager and a major Democratic donor, has given $18 billion to his Open Society Foundations. nyti.ms/2ggh43s

- On Tuesday, during a meeting convened to affirm Harvey Weinstein's dismissal, Weinstein resigned from the Weinstein Company's board. nyti.ms/2gjaWYg

- The head of Amazon Studios, Roy Price, resigned on Tuesday, just days after a producer, Isa Dick Hackett publicly accused him of sexual harassment, a spokesman for the company said. nyti.ms/2giwS5T

- The United States, Canada and Mexico said on Tuesday that they would extend Nafta negotiations into next year, with the parties citing "significant conceptual gaps" in how to rewrite the 1994 trade pact. nyti.ms/2ghXymY (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

